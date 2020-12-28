Remote disaster recovery presents new business challenges

During this the past year, organizations have shifted focus quickly toward remote work. This trend was already under way in recent years for many companies, but the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing requirements have likely sped up adoption. As more organizations go remote, challenges with remote disaster recovery, in particular, have become apparent.

Remote work has somewhat become the rule rather than the exception, forcing businesses to rethink how they define and handle IT issues, especially natural disaster recovery planning. For example, rather than worrying about a few central facilities, organizations now need to be concerned about power and connectivity in hundreds or thousands of individual locations where employees work remotely. Any of these sites may be under threat from wildfire, hurricanes, tornadoes or any of a range of other natural disasters. In the middle of a global pandemic, any new crisis means multiple threats are happening simultaneously.

Daniel Kennedy, research director for information security and networking at 451 Research, cited his own experience working from home in northern New Jersey. When a hurricane knocked out power for four days to most nearby residences, Kennedy was fortunate to have a connection to a nonprofit that still had power, so that location became his own backup site. However, when outages are caused by natural disasters, most people have no alternative than to simply hunker down and wait it out. Companies, Kennedy said, need to think about helping remote workers strengthen their telecom connections and, perhaps, find alternate ways to enhance resiliency.