Prepare for the unknown with an organizational resilience model

While exact definitions of organizational resilience vary, several key characteristics are fundamental to the concept.

Resilience refers to an organization's ability to absorb the effects of a disruptive event, adapt to the circumstances associated with the event and then recover its people, processes, technologies and operations to a point where it can return to business as usual.

To achieve organizational resilience, a company must deeply understand its business and be familiar with resilience standards. It must also follow a specific set of steps to implement and validate an organizational resilience model.

Organizational resilience standards There are three formal standards for organizational resilience: ASIS International1-2009 Organizational resilience: Security, preparedness, and continuity management systems -- Requirements with guidance for use (2009)

British Standards Institution BS 65000 Guidance for organizational resilience (2014)

International Organization for Standardization ISO 22316:2017 Security and resilience -- Organizational resilience -- Principles and attributes (2017) Each covers the fundamental concepts of organizational resilience and offers guidance on how to establish and maintain an organizational resilience management initiative. The three standards are listed in chronological order, which reflects how the overall approach to organizational resilience has changed gradually over the years. What has evolved, specifically, is how organizations establish organizational resilience, as well as how they measure, monitor, test and improve it.

An organizational resilience model Various frameworks of organizational resilience have been put forward to help organizations establish their own model. Figure 1 represents one such model and its associated framework. Figure 1. Organizational resilience model and framework. This model and framework includes the primary domains that are essential for organizational resilience: operations management, risk and threat management, corporate leadership, human behavior, organizational culture and business strategies. Each of these domains must be fully engaged and collaborative throughout the development of organizational resilience, as each has a critical stake in the company. Figure 1 also includes six essential operational elements that the organization needs to achieve resilience: business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR); IT; facilities management; physical security management; financial management; and supply chain management. Disruptions to, or failures of, any or all of these attributes can affect the organization's ability to recover and resume business operations. To establish a resilient organization, you must achieve balance across all areas of the company, especially those that support business operations and manage resources to mitigate risk.