How to manage virtual disaster recovery setup costs

Virtual disaster recovery is without a doubt a great boon to the disaster recovery as-a-service world. When providers manage and control disaster recovery expenses, customers know what their approximate spend is and can budget appropriately. However, when the disaster recovery setup is created in an ad hoc manner, it can get expensive very quickly.

When a virtual disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) infrastructure is first set up, it's new to not just the consumers and end users but the administrator as well. This is where most providers make their first mistake regarding disaster recovery setup costs. Often a proof-of-concept DR setup or limited rollout fails to appropriately take into account the chargeback for the true cost of the service.

During the initial disaster recovery setup, those involved tend to be more concerned with performance, proof of concept and utility over price, which is not a good way to look at such a critical item. Once a customer has a bill for the initial trial phase, they expect that cost to be consistent. Customers love consistency from service providers.

Be mindful of resources After a provider successfully works out its virtual disaster recovery setup, often the people who put the system in place and test it are not the same people who determine the pricing and costs. What many admins forget is that during the initial setup, the items that are put under virtual DR are the low-hanging fruit and do not consume a "normal" amount of resources. To give an example, a web server or basic application server will not consume vast amounts of resources as the rate of change is relatively modest. However, if someone creates a new, complex virtual machine (VM) for a database server, the rate of change can potentially be astronomical. If every changed block must be replicated across the WAN, it can create unexpected resource issues in terms of DR bandwidth, as well as the DR production side having the resources to cope. The more blocks an organization needs to replicate, the more memory and CPU it requires to keep up to date and store these changes before they are shipped across the WAN. It also affects DR setup in a different way. The more disk blocks that change, the bigger the journal history that tracks all the changes needs to be. One example is an instance where the journal size becomes greater than the size of the protected production VM.