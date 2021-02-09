Follow these standards for business continuity and resilience

To ensure their business continuity and resilience efforts are best in class, organizations rely on standards -- both established and new.

Many standards for business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) have been updated in the past two to three years. They have also been joined by newer and more focused standards that expand the knowledge and standards base for BCDR professionals globally.

These newer standards address an issue that has been the subject of debate over the past 20 years: IT resilience. Some consider resilience to be the future of business continuity and disaster recovery, while others view it as a practice that's completely separate and distinct from BCDR. Most of the fundamental issues that make up the BC profession can be found in business continuity and resilience standards.

Let's review existing standards for business continuity and resilience, their recent updates and newer standards that extend the reach and focus of the BCDR profession. To obtain copies of these standards, purchase the full documents on the standard organizations' websites.

Resilience standards from across the pond Many of the resilience standards in widespread use today originated from the U.K., in the form of publicly available specifications or British Standard documents. The British Standards Institution (BSI) continues to develop and publish standards and guidance documents that are essential reading for BCDR and resilience professionals. The Business Continuity Institute provides a solid foundation to understand BCDR activities with its Good Practice Guidelines (GPG). Training courses based on the GPG are available from established educational firms. In August 2020, the U.K. government published version 3.0 of a set of individual standards to guide resilience on the local level. While these standards are not intended to be international and were created specifically for the U.K., they cover relevant and important BCDR activities such as risk assessments and informing the public of a crisis.