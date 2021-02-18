Bolster an operational resilience strategy with these tips

The term resilience has taken on a prominent meaning within the IT profession.

But before an organization can achieve -- and continuously improve -- its resilience strategy, it must have a clear understanding of what resiliency entails, its relationship to business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) and how resiliency relates to its most mission-critical resources and processes.

What is resilience, exactly? The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines resilience as "an ability to recover from or adjust easily to misfortune or change." In enterprise IT, the relationship between business continuity, disaster recovery and resilience gets a little murky. There are two types of resilience related to business continuity: operational resilience and organizational resilience. Organizational resilience is the ability of an entire business and its components -- including all its people, processes, technologies and facilities -- to respond to and recover from a disruptive event. Think of organizational resilience as the end goal of properly designed and implemented BCDR program activities, as shown in Figure 1.





Figure 1. Proper BCDR programs yield resiliency. An operational resilience strategy focuses on business components that must continually operate for the company to produce and deliver its products and services. In this way, operational resilience is a subset of organizational resilience. IT resilience is an important component of operational resilience -- and this is where DR activities are essential. Figure 2 depicts how BCDR, incident response and emergency management activities can support both operational and organizational resilience. Figure 2. The relationship between resilience, BCDR, emergency management and incident response.