A good business disaster recovery plan considers IT, staffing

When it comes to disaster recovery, most plans focus on the central task of protecting and recovering data. But recovery isn't always swift or easy, and problems related to the disaster could make it more complicated than expected. That's why DR plans must often look beyond the obvious and consider the business as a whole, as well as the people that work within it.

According to practitioners and analysts, a good business disaster recovery plan links technical goals to business continuity planning and common sense understanding of what it takes to keep a business running or to bring it back after a crisis.

Eric Leland, a partner at consultancy firm FivePaths LLC, said one of the top priorities in a business-forward disaster recovery plan is readily available personnel who can respond to disasters that may occur. "No matter how busy the company is for other reasons, skilled DR roles must be available at all times," he said. Organizations will need a well-defined and practiced roadmap for critical tasks to complete on site during recovery -- one that even nontechnical staff can help with.

When travel is impeded, you never know which staff members may be able to reach the disaster site. If those without a technical background are able to get there first, there should be a plan in place that allows them to get business continuity and disaster recovery (BC/DR) processes up and running.

It is not enough to simply worry about recovery when disaster strikes. Maintaining continuity and keeping normal operations going in a crisis is of vital importance to many businesses. "A disaster recovery plan should specifically target system recovery that enables business continuity," Leland said.

Consider business processes Gartner analyst Mark Jaggers said it is no longer as critical for some organizations to have a physical site in place for staff to congregate during a disaster, if remote work is a possibility. However, other problems can still hinder a recovery. A disaster recovery plan should specifically target system recovery that enables business continuity. Eric LelandPartner, FivePaths LLC For example, DR planners often neglect considerations of network bandwidth, latency, security settings, and user or administrative credentials, which can lead to DR failures or shortcomings. "These are things that are often assumed -- and if you haven't tested regularly you may be surprised," Jaggers said. "There is often the assumption that, in a DR situation, people will know key information like the right passwords -- but they may not." That's why a DR plan needs to start with a tiering of business processes and associated applications, Jaggers said. That tiering should be based on the business continuity plan and a thorough business impact analysis, he added. Leland also agreed it is helpful to plan for the continuity of the business so that you can then understand where DR plugs into that plan, and what aspects of DR are most critical to the business as a whole. However, Leland said that this does not mean business continuity necessarily must come first before disaster recovery. "It means that business continuity should shape and prioritize what disaster recovery to focus on," he said.