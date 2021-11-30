Zerto launches DR orchestration tool for AWS EC2

Zerto officially launched its disaster recovery software for protecting AWS EC2 instances this week at AWS re:Invent 2021.

Zerto In-Cloud is a disaster recovery (DR) orchestration and automation tool for AWS EC2. It provides application-level failover, automated failover testing and cross-region failover. The software is also secured through role-based access control and multi-factor authentication and has built-in analytics so customers can track their storage consumption, recovery time objectives and other metrics.

Zerto In-Cloud doesn't use the continuous data protection technology found in Zerto's on-premises DR products, and instead uses AWS's native functions. The software takes Elastic Block Store (EBS) snapshots and uses them as restore points. During a failover, it automatically creates an EC2 instance, provided the customer has set up permissions and policies beforehand.

Customers running business-critical applications in the cloud need ways to protect them against disruptions such as regional outages and cyberattacks, said Gene Torres, technology evangelist at Zerto. Customers who have migrated these apps from on-premises to AWS have been struggling with the complexity of manually scripting DR using the platform's native tools. They're finding that DR in the cloud isn't as simple, scalable, automated or fast as DR for on-premises, he added.

"The cloud is new technology for a lot of people, and they're still learning it," Torres said.

Zerto In-Cloud addresses complexity with an HTML5 GUI to help customers control and manage DR operations, Torres said. Everything in the GUI can also be controlled via API and command-line interface, giving customers a way to integrate Zerto In-Cloud's functions with other applications.

Zerto In-Cloud is a standalone product for AWS-to-AWS failover and doesn't require any other Zerto product for it to run. It currently supports 17 global AWS regions, excluding China and AWS GovCloud.