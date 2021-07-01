HPE fills in GreenLake with Zerto acquisition

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has entered a deal to acquire Zerto and add it to its GreenLake family of cloud services offerings.

HPE will acquire the cloud data protection and disaster recovery (DR) vendor for $374 million cash, pending regulatory approval. After the transaction, Zerto will become part of HPE's Storage business unit. The deal is expected to close within the next two months.

Zerto's journal-based continuous data protection (CDP) technology will add DR, backup and data migration capabilities to the GreenLake portfolio. After the sale, HPE will make Zerto available as a service on GreenLake and Data Services Cloud Console.

Existing Zerto customers should see no disruption from the acquisition and will benefit from having the backing and support of a much larger corporation, said Tom Black, senior vice president and general manager of HPE's Storage business unit. Many aspects of Zerto will be preserved, such as its core journaling technology, and CEO Ziv Kedem and CTO Oded Kedem, who are brothers, will continue to have leadership positions after the deal is finalized.

"When we acquire companies, we don't dissolve and disband them. Zerto customers will see increased momentum around roadmap and around go-to-market," Black said.

The most noticeable change for Zerto customers will be control management integration with HPE, but that is still under development, Black added.

Zerto's CDP technology was a strong incentive for a purchase, Black said. According to internal survey data, 75% of HPE customers said that due to COVID-19, DR has gone from a top 10 IT concern to a top 3 issue. Zerto's ability to restore environments to a point seconds before an outage occurs in a matter of minutes was something HPE wanted immediately, and it made more sense to buy it now than to spend years developing it in-house, Black said.

Additionally, HPE already had a technology partnership with Zerto, as it does with Veeam, Acronis and other Zerto competitors. HPE was confident about bringing Zerto in-house due in part to this established relationship, Black said.

HPE and Zerto must continue to operate independently during the regulatory period leading up to the purchase, so Black could not comment on joint development plans or provide details on what Zerto's roadmap might look like post-acquisition.