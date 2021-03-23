AlertMedia boosts threat intelligence warning capabilities

AlertMedia has improved its ability to warn customers about local threats to employee safety and business operations.

The emergency communications platform now has a dedicated team of experts for its Global Threat Intelligence product, which provides independently verified warnings for critical global events. Previously, AlertMedia provided this information through partnerships with third parties. By bringing it in-house, Global Threat Intelligence's information output of severe weather, public demonstrations and other timely warnings has more than doubled, according to the company.

AlertMedia's core offering is a mass notification system, which provides a way for organizations to communicate with employees during emergencies. Similar to Everbridge and Send Word Now, it can serve as an important part of a company's disaster recovery plan.

Global Threat Intelligence is a component of the AlertMedia platform focused on delivering analyst-vetted alerts about global threats. Events are reviewed and confirmed by experts that have threat intelligence work experience with the CIA, FBI, U.S. Army and large corporations, then categorized by type, severity and location. Customers can filter alerts by these categories and set up rules for automated responses, such as directly notifying employees closest to where the threat is happening.

The demand for Global Threat Intelligence increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, when more people started working remotely, said Sara Pratley, vice president of global intelligence at AlertMedia. Not only are workers no longer concentrated in a single office, but the last two years have also seen a rise in public demonstrations, severe weather and other threats to employee safety. Combined, this has increased customers' desire to know where their workers are in relation to global threats.

"This is a product of a dispersed workforce. It became apparent that it's important to stay connected with people," Pratley said.

Global Threat Intelligence can cut down the amount of time organizations' security and safety teams spend on manually assessing threats, Pratley added. Since the threat information is already vetted by AlertMedia's experts, customers can instead focus enacting their disaster recovery plans and keeping their employees safe.

