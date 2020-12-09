Colocation in disaster recovery: Everything you need to know

A colocation center -- sometimes called a carrier hotel -- is a type of data center where multiple customers install network, server and storage devices and interconnect to a variety of telecommunications and other network service providers.

Depending on a company's size and its requirements, colocation providers can become a company's primary data center, provide a secondary site to the main data center that supports specific critical systems or provide a technology DR facility. This last option assumes the colocation site is sufficiently distant from the main location, so it won't be affected by the disaster.

Colocation centers also provide a secure DR resource so companies can position backup assets, such as network services, servers and data storage, in those facilities.

Benefits of colocation for disaster recovery Public and private sector organizations recognize the benefits of colocating their mission-critical equipment in a suitably equipped alternate data center. Colocation is popular because of the time and cost savings a company can realize when using shared data center infrastructure resources and high-capacity network access. Scale -- needed for large power and mechanical systems – is another major benefit, as large colocation facilities are typically 50,000 to 500,000 square feet. With IT and communications facilities in safe and secure locations, plus access to telecommunications, internet, application service providers and content providers, companies of virtually all sizes can improve their system response times and enjoy the freedom to focus on their core business. These facilities also provide a secure DR capability in that companies can locate IT backup assets, such as network services and data storage, in colocation centers.

Cost, challenges and other considerations Monthly costs for colocation centers are based on numerous factors, such as space required, power and the need for internet access, bandwidth and IP addresses. Small data centers -- under 400 square feet, including a secure equipment cage -- could be as low as $1,500 to $2,500 per month. Larger installations needing more than 5,000 square feet can range from $25,000 to $35,000 per month. Be sure to have your initial and long-term -- e.g., two-year and three-year -- requirements carefully defined for the best price and visit several providers for comparison. Growing popularity of cloud technology is perhaps the biggest challenge for colocation service providers. Customers don't need to contract for physical space in a secure facility, as the cloud provider handles all user requirements in its own data centers. Interestingly, colocation centers can provide a pseudo-cloud because all necessary facilities can reside in the colocation center, same as for a cloud platform. It, ultimately, becomes a matter of cost, logical and physical security, resource availability and availability of on-site technical staff. Perhaps, the only real difference between colocation and cloud is that customers can usually visit their colocation center, whereas the cloud vendor might not permit customer visitation.