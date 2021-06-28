Organizational resilience questionnaire for recovery teams

As more organizations worldwide adopt organizational resilience for their emergency response preparedness and recovery activities, it is important to review organizational resilience programs periodically to make sure the right issues are being addressed.

Savvy resilience professionals have two organizational resilience (OR) standards to help assess their programs. The first is ISO 22316:2017, Security and resilience -- Organizational resilience -- Principles and attributes. The second is British Standards Institution (BSI) 65000:2014, Guidance on organizational resilience.

Both provide details and a framework to develop and implement an operational resiliency initiative. Each can help develop an internal organizational resilience program and serve as an audit tool to ensure the controls specified in each standard are being followed.

Below are 10 questions to help facilitate a readiness review of an existing organizational resilience program. They can also develop a program framework based on standards such as those from ISO and BSI.

Use the following organizational resilience questionnaire to initiate an internal program readiness review.