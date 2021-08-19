Fortify emergency communications systems with a business plan

Every organization should have an emergency communications plan to minimize risk during a disruptive event. When...

an incident occurs, the ability to rapidly notify employees, first responders, stakeholders and family members is critical.

In its 2020 "Emergency Communications Report," The Business Continuity Institute noted that 67% of responding organizations use a software-based mass notification system as a key component of their emergency communications plans. This is up from 59% in the previous year. Software-based systems that facilitate emergency communications are a critical development in the space.

Despite the growth of technology to support emergency communications, the lack of an established plan presents a risk to organizations of any size. The use of software-based emergency communications systems -- particularly those that use automation -- alongside a properly organized and regularly tested plan reduces these risks.

Manage employee communications When any kind of disruptive event occurs, companies must first assess the situation and then communicate its existence to the appropriate parties. For a small business with only a few employees, an emergency communications plan may be as simple as a phone call, text or email to the staff. In larger organizations that span multiple locations, the emergency communications process is more complicated. The inability to communicate quickly with employees about an emergency might cause harm or injury to employees directly affected by the situation. The organization may be unable to function normally without its full complement of employees. Further, without prior notification, employees may be unable or unprepared to respond to the situation, which could result in lawsuits. Employees and their families may file additional lawsuits if they are harmed. For many organizations, the COVID-19 pandemic has spurred remote work models. As a result, companies must change how they notify employees of a disruptive event. Fortunately, emergency communications software makes it possible to send messages to individual employees or groups of employees, such as those working in teams or alternate work areas. The key is to continually update the software to optimize message delivery. Communications is a critical element of incident management and response.